Southport Nature Walk

Join forager and functional herbalist Hayden Stebbins on a nature walk through scenic Southport and learn to view your landscape in a whole new way. Discover native and commonly introduced species, how to identify plants by family, and their edible, medicinal, or poisonous properties.

Start in The Perkin Gallery to view the Special Collections exhibition "Garden Menagerie," and then enjoy a 45-minute walk around Southport, including stops at the Harbor and Reeves Park. All ages welcome. Please wear comfortable shoes. Registration required online at pequotlibrary.org.

A native of Fairfield, CT, Hayden graduated from Cornell University with a bachelor’s degree in Science of Natural and Environmental Systems, and earned his master’s degree from Schumacher College in England in Sustainable Horticulture and Food Production.