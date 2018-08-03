Sketch A Scape With Alex Sax

Art and nature combine during this hands-on workshop with visiting artist, Alex Sax. Using poetry and the grounds of Pequot Library as inspiration, create your own unique landscape sketches. For adults and high school students. Supplies provided. Suggested donation: $10.
Her exhibition "Garden Menagerie" is on view now through August 25, 2018.
Additional exhibition programming includes "Fantastic Finds: Meet The Artist" Friday, August 3, 2018, 2-3pm.
