The Art of Elizabeth Ann McNally at The Gallery @ Jerram Winery
Jerram Winery
535 Town Hill Road
New Hartford, , CT
06057
USA
You are invited to a fun and whimsical exhibit showcasing the artist's work at Jerram Winery during the month of August.
Lovers of humor, animals and printmaking will NOT be disappointed.
Exhibit runs August 3rd- 26th 2018 Hours are Friday, Saturdays, and Sundays: 11am - 5:00 pm
Friday, 03 August, 2018
11:00 AM - 05:00 PM
Contact:
Elizabeth McNally
Phone: 8602296995
Website:
Categories:
