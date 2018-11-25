Hot Tuna Acoustic

Event calendar brought to you by
Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge Rd
Ridgefield, CT
06877
United States
Lifelong members, Jorma Kaukonen and Jack Casady, formed this spin-off band in the late 60s after performing avidly with Jefferson Airplane. Fusing a variety of rock styles, free rhythmic techniques, and a collected timbre of instruments is what has identified this band over their 40+ years of playing.
Sunday, 25 November, 2018
07:30 PM
Vania Saintfery
Phone: 203-348-5795
Click to Visit
