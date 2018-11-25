Tweet Hot Tuna Acoustic

Ridgefield Playhouse 80 East Ridge Rd

Ridgefield , CT 06877

United States

Lifelong members, Jorma Kaukonen and Jack Casady, formed this spin-off band in the late 60s after performing avidly with Jefferson Airplane. Fusing a variety of rock styles, free rhythmic techniques, and a collected timbre of instruments is what has identified this band over their 40+ years of playing.

