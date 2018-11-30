Ronnie Spector & The Ronettes: Best Christmas Party Ever!

Iconic singer and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Ronnie Spector absolutely loves Christmas, and she’ll ring in the holiday season once again with her spirited multi-media show Ronnie Spector’s Best Christmas Party Ever! Don’t miss this chance to see her performing as ‘Ronnie Spector and The Ronettes’ for the first time since the 1970s!

Ronnie Spector’s Best Christmas Party Ever! is a raucous, rocking, and intoxicating blend of her Christmas classics, Ronettes hits including “Be My Baby,” (recently named by Billboard Magazine as the #1 Greatest Girl Group Song of All Time) “Walking In The Rain,” “Baby I Love You”, cult gems from her back catalog, a splash of doo–wop, and plenty of Ronnie’s inimitable off–the–cuff commentary.