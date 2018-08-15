Endangered & WILD

Join us for a look at the relationships between predator and prey and to discover some endangered species in Connecticut and across the globe. Each week we'll have a different focus and programs could include hikes, field studies, live animal programs, or arts & crafts. Meet in the Stamford Museum Galleries. Members: Free | Non-Members: Included with gate admission. For more information call 203 977-6521 or visit http://www.stamfordmuseum.org
* * * * Stamford Museum & Nature Center is dedicated to the preservation and interpretation of art, the natural and agricultural sciences and history. The Museum is a vital cultural and educational resource for the community, and a focal point for family activity through exhibitions, educational programs and special events
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.