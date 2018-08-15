Endangered & WILD

Wednesdays, July 25 - August 15, 3:30 - 4 pm

Join us for a look at the relationships between predator and prey and to discover some endangered species in Connecticut and across the globe. Each week we'll have a different focus and programs could include hikes, field studies, live animal programs, or arts & crafts. Meet in the Stamford Museum Galleries. Members: Free | Non-Members: Included with gate admission. For more information call 203 977-6521 or visit http://www.stamfordmuseum.org

