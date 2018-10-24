FRIENDS! The Musical Parody is the hilarious new musical that lovingly lampoons TV’s “Friends” — celebrating the wacky misadventures of your favorite group of 20-something pals as they navigate the pitfalls of work, life, and love in 1990s Manhattan. Fresh from a successful Off-Broadway run, this delightfully naughty confection plucks the best moments from the show’s ten years and recreates the moments through an uncensored, fast-paced, music-filled romp. For mature audiences only.

