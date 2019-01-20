La Bayadere: Bolshoi Ballet in HD

The temple dancer Nikiya and the warrior Solor fall deeply in love, igniting heated passions and murderous intrigues when the Rajah and his daughter Gamzatti discover their forbidden love. La Bayadere is one of the greatest works in classical ballet history – a story of love, death and vengeful judgment, set in India. Dazzling sets and costumes, with one of the most iconic scenes in ballet, the “Kingdom of the Shades,” illuminate the tragic tale of the temple dancer Nikiya’s doomed love for the warrior Solor, and their ultimate redemption.

Benchmark Senior Living at Ridgefield Crossings Classical Series

With Support from The Ridgefield Press

and Whistle Stop Bakery