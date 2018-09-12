The A-list Awards celebrates the best in interior design, architecture and landscape design in Fairfield County. Winners are selected by a panel of nationally recognized judges, all experts in their fields. The event features an awards presentation plus cocktails, hors d'ouevres, and networking with some of the area's top designers, architects and landscape professionals, and builders along withathomereaders and design enthusiasts.
Cocktails & Networking: 5:30pm-7:00pm Award Beginning: 7:10pm
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.