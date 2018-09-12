The A-list Awards celebrates the best in interior design, architecture and landscape design in Fairfield County. Winners are selected by a panel of nationally recognized judges, all experts in their fields. The event features an awards presentation plus cocktails, hors d'ouevres, and networking with some of the area's top designers, architects and landscape professionals, and builders along with athome readers and design enthusiasts.

Cocktails & Networking: 5:30pm-7:00pm

Award Beginning: 7:10pm

