Casting Crowns is made up of 7 Christ-followers committed to sharing the gospel with the world through music and ministry. The local church has been the base for Casting Crowns’ music since their label debut release in 2003. With more than 10 million records sold and the title of Billboard’s top-selling act in Christian music since 2007, it’s still where the music is created. Mark Hall and his bandmates – Juan and Melodee DeVevo, Megan Garrett, Brian Scoggin, Josh Mix and Chris Huffman – continue to work in ministry in their respective churches.



The local church is the heartbeat of the band and the songs are an outpouring of that. The Very Next Thing, Casting Crowns’ latest offering, is a collection of intimate songs as well as upbeat, fresh sounding tracks with impactful lyrics centered around identifying and acting on what’s right next to you.



Casting Crowns has produced some of the most compelling songs of his generation. Songs like “Voice of Truth,” “East to West,” “Lifesong,” “Until the Whole World Hears,” “Courageous” and “Thrive.” On The Very Next Thing, the band continues to encourage and inspire believers with songs that help strengthen their relationship with God.