+Home | +News | +Weather | +Calendar | +Health | +Restaurants | +Education | +Sports | +Pets | +Travel | +Boating | +Pictures
NorwalkPlus.com Weather
Event calendar brought to you by

Danny Gokey

Palace Theatre

61 Atlantic St
 Stamford, CT 06901

Website: Click to Visit

GRAMMY® nominee, Dove Award winner, and Capitol recording artist, Danny Gokey is gearing up for his first-ever headline tour with this fall’s Hope Encounter featuring GRAMMY® nominee Tauren Wells and breakout artist Riley Clemmons.

“It’s been a dream of mine since American Idol to headline my own major tour,” says Gokey. “That platform opened my eyes to the power of mixing hope with entertainment. Hearing a message of hope at just the right time can truly make an impact in someone’s life. Getting this opportunity is a dream come true! I love touring, being with fans, and seeing first-hand how the music can encourage people in a time in our society where hope (mixed with a little fun) is so desperately needed.”

“The process of creating the tour has really been awesome,” continues Gokey. “I can’t wait to hit the stage with Tauren and Riley – they are both crazy good and I love their fresh sound. We’ve also brought in uber-creative director Laurieann Gibson, who has worked with everyone from Michael Jackson to Katy Perry, to design the show and help me take it to another level.”

Gokey became a favorite of millions of fans as a Top 3 finalist on Season 8 of American Idol. His first album, My Best Days, debuted at #4 on the Billboard Top 200 album chart. Since then, the Wisconsin native has celebrated a series of #1 album debuts, including his first award-winning holiday album, Christmas Is Here, as well as singles including the recently Gold-certified “Tell Your Heart to Beat Again” and “Hope In Front of Me.” Gokey’s latest album, Rise, reached #1 on the Billboard Top Christian Album chart and garnered his first Grammy nomination. Its title track, marked his third, multi-week, multi-chart #1 single.  

VIP TICKET INCLUDES: pre show acoustic performance beginning at 5:30pm and photo opportunity with Danny Gokey.
$75 

Sunday, 30 September, 2018

Contact:

Callie

Phone: 2033254466
Website: Click to Visit

Cost:

$25.00 - $75.00

Save this Event:

iCalendar
Google Calendar
Yahoo! Calendar
Windows Live Calendar

Share this Event:


More...

Categories:

*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.