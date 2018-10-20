The Bible Tour 2018

Event calendar brought to you by
Palace Theatre
61 Atlantic St
Stamford, CT
06901
The Bible Tour is back and ALL new! Featuring Matt Maher, Natalie Grant, Andrew Peterson, Daniel & Harvest Bashta, and Steven Malcolm. This is a live concert worship experience you don't want to miss. Hits from the artists you love paired with visual elements coming together for a life-changing experience.
Saturday, 20 October, 2018
07:00 PM
Callie
Phone: 2033254466
