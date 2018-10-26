Mike DelGuidice & Big Shot

DelGuidice now lives a dream come true. In October of 2013, Billy Joel heard Mike sing, then hired Mike on the spot to join his band full time. And now you can see Mike on tour with Billy Joel all over the US & world in major arenas and stadiums including ever month at the iconic Madison Square Garden.



On Billy Joel’s recent SiriusXM Channel you can hear Billy talking about Mike and how much he sounds just like him - "That's me...I know my voice...That's a tape...but it was this guy...Mike DelGuidice." - Billy Joel



Mike is the only musician on the planet, and probably the history of music for this type of situation, where the front guy of the band is actually in the band of the artist his band covers. It is the epitome of the Cinderella Story (in his case, Cinderfella).



Mike is also a well-known Long Island Musician/ Singer/Songwriter and has released 2 of his own original CDs.



Mike and his extraordinary band BIG SHOT, which include other current long time legendary members of Billy Joel’s touring band, Tommy Byrnes, guitar and Chuck Burgi, drums are well known and respected for providing a show of Billy Joel's song book packed with hit after chart-topping hit, (and some album cuts for the die hard Billy Joel fan) in a high energy, interactive stage performance. On any given night they will also astonish you with renditions of songs by Elton John, McCartney, Beatles, Journey, and others.



A brilliant vocalist and master of several instruments, including bass guitar, Rhythm guitar, piano and drums, he is also the author of two albums, "My Street" and "Miller Place".



The other members of the band, John Scarpulla, Carmine Giglio, and Nick Dimichino also have impressive resumes, working, recording and touring with Hall & Oats, Michael Bolton, Diana Ross, LeAnn Rimes, Nine Days, Huey Lewis, Tower of Power, Trans-Siberian Orchestra, bunch of Broadway shows including Billy Joel’s ‘Movin Out’ and a lot more.