6 week Series: Salsa Beginner II

Continuing on the progress made in the Beg. I series class, Beg. II class will introduce new leading and following moves as well as perfect Beg. I shines, turns and fundamentals. This class will take you to the next level in your Salsa dancing!

Successful completion of Beg. I series class or passing a skills evaluation with instructor necessary to enroll in this class. Please inquire at the front desk!

**Go to Enrollments tab to sign up online.**