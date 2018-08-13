+Home | +News | +Weather | +Calendar | +Health | +Restaurants | +Education | +Sports | +Pets | +Travel | +Boating | +Pictures
6 week Series: Salsa Beginner II

Latin Moves Dance Studio

480 West Main St
2nd floor
 Stamford, CT 06902

Continuing on the progress made in the Beg. I series class, Beg. II class will introduce new leading and following moves as well as perfect Beg. I shines, turns and fundamentals. This class will take you to the next level in your Salsa dancing!

Successful completion of Beg. I series class or passing a skills evaluation with instructor necessary to enroll in this class. Please inquire at the front desk!

**Go to Enrollments tab to sign up online.**

Monday, 13 August, 2018

Latin Moves Dance Studio

Phone: 203-967-3105
Website: Click to Visit

$95 (early bird) $105 (regular)

RSVP For This Event By 07/30/2018

