Event calendar brought to you by
6 week Series: Advanced Beginner Swing
Latin Moves Dance Studio
480 West Main St
2nd floor Stamford, CT
06902
Swing is fun, fast and easy to learn. This no-partner-required class series will get you ready for the dance floor with cool moves and fancy footwork. Bob Blank will make sure that you have the steps to make dancing swing easy and fun.
Tuesday, 14 August, 2018
08:30 PM - 09:25 PM
Other Dates For This Event:
View Series Overview
Contact:
Latin Moves Dance Studio
Phone: 203-967-3105
Website:
Click to Visit
Categories:
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.
Featured
Most Popular
Newest
Wednesday, 15 August, 2018
Endangered & WILD 03:30 PM Friday, 12 October, 2018
Tracy Morgan 08:00 PM Tuesday, 27 November, 2018
The Very Hungry Caterpillar 04:00 PM Upcoming Events
Monday, 13 August, 2018
Summer Horsemanship Riding Program 08:00 AM
ONCE ENDANGERED: The Return of Wolves & Peregrine Falcons 09:00 AM
Curtain Call's Summerstock Junior Theatre Workshop 10:00 AM
Heckscher Farm Animal Meet & Greet 02:30 PM
Turandot (Puccini): Met Opera in HD 06:30 PM
6 week Series: Salsa Beginner II 07:30 PM Tuesday, 14 August, 2018
The Lion King All Day
Saturday, 22 September, 2018
Curtain Call's Fall 2018 Theatre Arts Classes for Young and Old All Day Wednesday, 26 September, 2018
Curtain Call's Fall 2018 Theatre Arts Classes for Young and Old All Day Thursday, 06 September, 2018
Paradise [Lost] Exhibition 10:00 AM Thursday, 27 September, 2018
Curtain Call's Fall 2018 Theatre Arts Classes for Young and Old All Day Monday, 01 October, 2018
Curtain Call's Fall 2018 Theatre Arts Classes for Young and Old All Day Monday, 24 September, 2018
Curtain Call's Fall 2018 Theatre Arts Classes for Young and Old All Day Tuesday, 25 September, 2018
Curtain Call's Fall 2018 Theatre Arts Classes for Young and Old All Day Friday, 28 September, 2018
Curtain Call's Fall 2018 Theatre Arts Classes for Young and Old All Day Saturday, 29 September, 2018
Curtain Call's Fall 2018 Theatre Arts Classes for Young and Old All Day Sunday, 23 September, 2018
Curtain Call's Fall 2018 Theatre Arts Classes for Young and Old All Day
Thursday, 06 September, 2018
Paradise [Lost] Exhibition 10:00 AM Saturday, 22 September, 2018
Curtain Call's Fall 2018 Theatre Arts Classes for Young and Old All Day Sunday, 23 September, 2018
Curtain Call's Fall 2018 Theatre Arts Classes for Young and Old All Day Monday, 24 September, 2018
Curtain Call's Fall 2018 Theatre Arts Classes for Young and Old All Day Tuesday, 25 September, 2018
Curtain Call's Fall 2018 Theatre Arts Classes for Young and Old All Day Wednesday, 26 September, 2018
Curtain Call's Fall 2018 Theatre Arts Classes for Young and Old All Day Thursday, 27 September, 2018
Curtain Call's Fall 2018 Theatre Arts Classes for Young and Old All Day Friday, 28 September, 2018
Curtain Call's Fall 2018 Theatre Arts Classes for Young and Old All Day Saturday, 29 September, 2018
Curtain Call's Fall 2018 Theatre Arts Classes for Young and Old All Day Sunday, 30 September, 2018
Curtain Call's Fall 2018 Theatre Arts Classes for Young and Old All Day