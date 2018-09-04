Event calendar brought to you by
6 week Series: Advanced Beginner Swing
Latin Moves Dance Studio
480 West Main St
2nd floor Stamford, CT
06902
Swing is fun, fast and easy to learn. This no-partner-required class series will get you ready for the dance floor with cool moves and fancy footwork. Bob Blank will make sure that you have the steps to make dancing swing easy and fun.
Tuesday, 04 September, 2018
08:30 PM - 09:25 PM
Other Dates For This Event:
Contact:
Latin Moves Dance Studio
Phone: 203-967-3105
Website:
Click to Visit
Categories:
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.
Featured
Most Popular
Newest
Friday, 12 October, 2018
Tracy Morgan 08:00 PM Tuesday, 27 November, 2018
The Very Hungry Caterpillar 04:00 PM Upcoming Events
Wednesday, 29 August, 2018
Summer Horsemanship Riding Program 08:00 AM
ONCE ENDANGERED: The Return of Wolves & Peregrine Falcons 09:00 AM Thursday, 30 August, 2018
Summer Horsemanship Riding Program 08:00 AM
ONCE ENDANGERED: The Return of Wolves & Peregrine Falcons 09:00 AM
Collecting in Victorian America: The Great Divide of the Gilded Age 12:00 PM
Brandon Lay 08:00 PM
Shovels & Rope 08:00 PM Friday, 31 August, 2018
Summer Horsemanship Riding Program 08:00 AM
Saturday, 01 September, 2018
WVFC Tag Sale - September 1, 2018 - Warren CT 09:00 AM Sunday, 07 October, 2018
STARS Pet Parade & Festival 01:00 PM Wednesday, 14 November, 2018
Wednesdays @ Whitby School 09:30 AM Wednesday, 12 December, 2018
Wednesdays @ Whitby School 09:30 AM Wednesday, 10 October, 2018
Wednesdays @ Whitby School 09:30 AM Wednesday, 09 January, 2019
Wednesdays @ Whitby School 09:30 AM Wednesday, 13 February, 2019
Wednesdays @ Whitby School 09:30 AM Wednesday, 13 March, 2019
Wednesdays @ Whitby School 09:30 AM Tuesday, 02 October, 2018
Early Childhood Exploration at Whitby School 09:30 AM Thursday, 18 October, 2018
Early Childhood Exploration at Whitby School 09:30 AM
Sunday, 16 September, 2018
Swim Across America Fairfield County Meters for a Cure ERG Challenge 07:00 AM Monday, 22 October, 2018
Experience Greenwich Week All Day Tuesday, 23 October, 2018
Experience Greenwich Week All Day Wednesday, 24 October, 2018
Experience Greenwich Week All Day Thursday, 25 October, 2018
Experience Greenwich Week All Day Friday, 26 October, 2018
Experience Greenwich Week All Day Saturday, 27 October, 2018
Experience Greenwich Week All Day Sunday, 28 October, 2018
Experience Greenwich Week All Day Sunday, 16 September, 2018
Puttin' On The Dog 10:00 AM Sunday, 07 October, 2018
STARS Pet Parade & Festival 01:00 PM