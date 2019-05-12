Lea Salonga: The Human Heart Tour

Broadway royalty, Disney princess and international superstar Lea Salonga brings her unmistakable, Tony Award-winning voice back to The Playhouse — this time with a full band — after a sold-out show in 2017! Young and old can share an evening with a true legend as she sings Broadway, pop, standards and many of the songs made famous by her iconic voice.

Salonga’s award-winning Broadway roles include Miss Saigon and Les Misérables. She has thrilled audiences worldwide as the singing voice of two Disney princesses – Jasmine (Aladdin) and Mulan (Mulan and Mulan II) in the Disney animated classics, and has toured in the title role of the enchanting rags-to-riches fairy tale Cinderella.