Carmen Suite / Petrushka: Bolshoi Ballet in HD

Carmen is as sensual and free-spirited as ever as she finds herself caught in a love triangle. The passionate one-act ballet by Cuban choreographer Alberto Alonso, originally conceived for legendary Bolshoi prima ballerina Maya Plisetskaya, will captivate audiences alongside Petrushka, a new creation for the Bolshoi by contemporary choreographer Edward Clug.
Edward Clug.
Estimated Run Time: 2 hrs, 20 min
Tickets: $25 | Members & Seniors $20 | Students $15 Ridgefield Library cardholders receive member prices for this show. AAA members receive a 20% discount! FREE tickets for students 18 & under! Must show ID at the box office.
Classical Series With Support from The Ridgefield Press and Whistle Stop Bakery
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.