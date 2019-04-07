Comedian, actor, radio host and best-selling author, Jay Mohr has been performing stand-up comedy since he was sixteen years old. After landing his dream job of Saturday Night Live, and launching his career with Tom Cruise in Jerry Maguire, he appeared in over 200 episodes of network television and over 25 feature films working with a plethora of Academy Award-winning actors, including Christopher Walken, Rene Zellwegger, Al Pacino, Angelina Jolie, Kevin Spacey, Helen Hunt, Cuba Gooding Jr, Ellen Burstyn, Forrest Whitikar, Kim Bassinger, Matt Damon, and Clint Eastwood.

Opening Act: Peter Vouras



Peter Vouras is an actor and stand up comic who has performed in Europe, Las Vegas, Atlantic City and at various clubs and colleges across the United States. He has performed off-Broadway and played the role of the stage manager in Spider-Man 2.

Barts Tree Service Comedy Series





