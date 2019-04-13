Tommy James & the Shondells return after a sold-out show last spring! Hear all of their classic hits, including “Crimson and Clover,” “Mony, Mony,” “Hanky Panky,” “I Think We’re Alone Now” and more!

The music of Tommy James is played continuously, every day, in every country in the world, and has been for more than a generation. His songs are so ingrained in modern culture, it’s difficult to go for more than a day or so without hearing one of them on the radio, TV, or a film soundtrack. To date, Tommy’s sold over 100 million records and has been awarded 23 gold singles, and nine gold and platinum albums.

Pepsi Rock Series powered by Xfinity