Dialogues Des Carmélites (Puccini): Met Opera in HD

Yannick Nézet-Séguin leads the classic John Dexter production of Poulenc’s devastating story of faith and martyrdom. Mezzo-soprano Isabel Leonard sings the touching role of Blanche and soprano Karita Mattila, a legend in her own time, returns to the Met as the Prioress.
Estimated Run Time: 3 hrs, 9 mins
Tickets: $25 | Members & Seniors $20 | Students $15 Ridgefield Library cardholders receive member prices for this show. AAA members receive a 20% discount! FREE tickets for students 18 & under! Must show ID at the box office.
Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 12pm
Classical Series With Support from The Ridgefield Press and Whistle Stop Bakery
Underwritten by Lori and John Berisford, Jeanne Cook, Liz and Steven Goldstone, & Sabina and Walter Slavin.
