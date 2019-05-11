Dialogues Des Carmélites (Puccini): Met Opera in HD

Yannick Nézet-Séguin leads the classic John Dexter production of Poulenc’s devastating story of faith and martyrdom. Mezzo-soprano Isabel Leonard sings the touching role of Blanche and soprano Karita Mattila, a legend in her own time, returns to the Met as the Prioress.

Estimated Run Time: 3 hrs, 9 mins

Tickets: $25 | Members & Seniors $20 | Students $15

Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 12pm

Classical Series

