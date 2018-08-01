EXQUISITE MINIATURES by Wes and Rachelle Siegrist

August 1 - January 1, 2019. Monday-Saturday, 9 am-5 pm; Sunday 11 am-5 pm

View 50 signature paintings of the natural world by renowned miniaturists Wes and Rachelle Siegrist in the Bendel Gallery Arcade

This collection is so precisely crafted that the paintings are easily mistaken for photographs. Each tiny treasure typically measures less than 9 square inches, yet when viewed under magnification, reveals remarkably intricate details. EXQUISITE MINIATURES includes a range of nature subjects including landscapes and wildlife, along with still lifes and several portraits. SM&NC Members: Free | Non-Members: included with gate admission. For more information call 203 977-6521 or visit http://www.stamfordmuseum.org

