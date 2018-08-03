Outdoor Adventures: Things with Wings Night Hike

Join us for a chance to explore the crepuscular and nocturnal creatures that call the SM&NC home! Take a sunset hike to look for our resident bats and birds, look for signs of our local owls, and see what insects are out and about. We'll discover the difference between flying and gliding and meet some animals that can move on the wing. Limited to 25 participants. Pre-registration and pre-payment are required. Please call 203.977.6521 to register. Members: $5 | Non-Members: $8

Stamford Museum & Nature Center is dedicated to the preservation and interpretation of art, the natural and agricultural sciences and history. The Museum is a vital cultural and educational resource for the community, and a focal point for family activity through exhibitions, educational programs and special events