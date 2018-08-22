Pequot Presents: Books-To-Film 'The Zookeeper's Wife'

Bring your own refreshments and enjoy some of the best book-to-film adaptations from 2017 and 2018. Arrive at 3:00 p.m. to discuss the novel before enjoying the feature film at 3:30 p.m. Matinée screening. General seating. No reservation required. Free and open to the public.

"The Zookeeper’s Wife" (2017 film adaptation, PG-13, 2h 7min). Original novel by Diane Ackerman. The time is 1939 and the place is Poland, homeland of Antonina Zabinski and her husband, Dr. Jan Zabinski. The Warsaw Zoo flourishes under Jan's stewardship and Antonina's care. When their country is invaded by the Nazis, Jan and Antonina are forced to report to the Reich's newly appointed chief zoologist, Lutz Heck. The Zabinskis covertly begin working with the Resistance and put into action plans to save the lives of hundreds from what has become the Warsaw Ghetto.

More Pequot Presents: Books to Film

August 8: "Murder on the Orient Express" (2017 film adaptation, PG-13, 1h 54 min)

August 15: "Annihilation" (2018 film adaptation, R, 2h)