La Fille De Régiment (Donizetti): Met Opera in HD

Tenor Javier Camarena and soprano Pretty Yende team up for a feast of bel canto vocal fireworks—including the show-stopping tenor aria “Ah! Mes amis,” with its nine high Cs. Alessandro Corbelli and Maurizio Muraro trade-off as the comic Sergeant Sulpice, with mezzo-soprano Stephanie Blythe as the outlandish Marquise of Berkenfield. Enrique Mazzola conducts.
Classical Series With Support from The Ridgefield Press and Whistle Stop Bakery
Estimated Run Time:2 hrs, 35 mins
Tickets: $25 | Members & Seniors $20 | Students $15 Ridgefield Library card holders receive member prices for this show. AAA members receive a 20% discount! FREE tickets for students 18 & under! Must show ID at the box office.
Underwritten by Lori and John Berisford, Jeanne Cook, Liz and Steven Goldstone, & Sabina and Walter Slavin.
