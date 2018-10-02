Tweet Pete Yorn: You & Me Solo Acoustic Tour

Ridgefield Playhouse 80 East Ridge Rd

Ridgefield , CT 06877

United States

Critically acclaimed singer-songwriter Pete Yorn returns to The Playhouse stage with an intimate, acoustic set. Best known for the hits “Life on a Chain,” “Crystal Village,” and “Strange Condition,” Yorn also scored the Farrelly Brothers’ film Me, Myself and Irene and has collaborated with actress Scarlett Johansson on several recordings.

