+Home | +News | +Weather | +Calendar | +Health | +Restaurants | +Education | +Sports | +Pets | +Travel | +Boating | +Pictures
NorwalkPlus.com Weather
Event calendar brought to you by

Paradise [Lost] Opening Reception

Pequot Library

720 Pequot Ave
 Southport, CT 06890

Website: Click to Visit

Enjoy an opening reception for Paradise [Lost] by Árpád Krizsán, featuring a gallery tour at 7:00 p.m. led by the artist. Explore this collection of color photographs highlighting Krizsán’s unique mission to “look at the other side or what others wouldn’t see, finding beauty in it all.”

Krizsán was the Best in Show winner at Pequot Library’s 2017 Art Show.

Light hors d’ouevres and wine served.

Exhibition on view: September 6, 2018 – October 7, 2018

Thursday, 06 September, 2018

Contact:

Pequot Library

Phone: 203-259-0346
Website: Click to Visit

Cost:

Free and open to the public.

Save this Event:

iCalendar
Google Calendar
Yahoo! Calendar
Windows Live Calendar

Share this Event:


More...

Categories:

*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.