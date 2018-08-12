Join us for our favorite non-traditional holiday, National S'mores Day! As a special part of our Edible Science series, we'll explore why marshmallows turn brown in the campfire and then stack them with grahams and chocolate for a yummy treat! Join us on the meadow anytime between 12:30 and 2 pm! Members: Free | Non-Members: Free with gate admission. For more information call 203 977-6521 or visit http://www.stamfordmuseum.org

Stamford Museum & Nature Center is dedicated to the preservation and interpretation of art, the natural and agricultural sciences and history. The Museum is a vital cultural and educational resource for the community, and a focal point for family activity through exhibitions, educational programs and special events