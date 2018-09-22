1st Annual Taste, Sip, and Support

Tickets are on sale now for the 1st Annual Taste, Sip & Support, presented by Black Rock Yacht Club. This community event will allow food and wine connoisseurs to meet and mingle with Connecticut’s finest chefs, winemakers and culinary masters. Attendees will enjoy an outstanding afternoon filled with inspired chef creations, signature cocktails, and exceptional waterfront views.

The 1st Annual Taste, Sip & Support event seeks to end hunger one taste bud at a time, raising funds for the Bridgeport Rescue Mission, Foodshare and Operation Hope, as well as scholarships to the CT Chefs Association and Lincoln Culinary Institute.

This 21+ event will take place Saturday, September 22, 2018 from 12-4pm at Black Rock Yacht Club, located at 80 Grovers Avenue in Bridgeport, CT. Early bird tickets are on sale now through August 31st to save $10, ticket cost will rise to $65.00 beginning September 1st. Visit http://blackrockyc.org/fundraiser to purchase tickets and learn more.