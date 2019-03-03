Acrobats of China: The New Shanghai Circus

In acts that often trace their origin to the harvest festivals of more than 2,000 years ago, this youthful and graceful company enthralls audiences with a range of demanding performances, most of them typifying Chinese circus and constituting a refreshing alternative to the Western tradition. Under the direction of Zhao Lizhi, the artistry, individually and collectively, attains levels that make it seem almost unfair to single out any act, from jugglers to the comic knife throwers and the bicyclist who finishes by piling about 10 of his colleagues aboard his vehicle.

Ridgefield Academy Family Series

With Support from HamletHub

Partially underwritten by Westy Self Storage