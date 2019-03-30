Die Walküre (Wagner): Met Opera in HD

The Ring Returns! Opera’s supreme experience returns to the Met for the first time in six seasons with a cast of magnificent Wagnerians, led by the thrilling Christine Goerke making her Met role debut as Brünnhilde. Philippe Jordan conducts Robert Lepage’s breathtaking production, which faithfully presents every detail of Wagner’s immortal libretto. The Met will present three complete cycles of Wagner’s Ring in the spring of 2019.

Estimated Run Time: 4 hrs, 55 mins

