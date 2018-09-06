Paradise [Lost] Exhibition

Exhibition on view from Thursday, September 6, 2018 through Sunday, October 7, 2018

during regular Library hours.

Paradise [Lost] features a collection of color photographs by Árpád Krizsán, Best in Show winner of Pequot Library's 2017 Art Show. Explore with Krizsán as he scratches past the superficial "to look at the other side or what others wouldn't see, yet finding beauty in all of it."

Krizsán's passion for photography was inspired by his father, who taught him to "walk and see." He has studied in Vienna, Washington, D.C., and New York City and participated in shows in Austria, New York City, and Connecticut for which he received numerous awards.

Enjoy an opening reception on Thursday, September 6 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. with a gallery tour by the artist at 7:00 p.m.