Swim Across America Fairfield County Meters for a Cure ERG Challenge

Swim Across America Fairfield County and the Greenwich Water Club are teaming up for this charity rowing event with proceeds funding the mission of Swim Across America Greenwich-Stamford and it’s beneficiary the Alliance for Cancer Gene Therapy (ACGT), the nation’s only foundation dedicated exclusively to funding cancer gene therapy research. Four rowing sessions of 45-minutes each are offered, based on age groups (two adult and two junior divisions). Team members row relay style sharing an erg machine and will compete to see who can accumulate the most meters in 45 minutes. All participants need to register and raise at least $100 for the cause. Relay groups will be made up of teams of four. All registrants should register as part of a team. Register online at swimacrossamerica.org/greenwich and click on Pool Swims or visit http://www.swimacrossamerica.org/site/TR/PoolSwim/Greenwich?fr_id=4923&pg=entry.