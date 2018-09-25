The Stamford Mineralogical Society Monthly Meeting

Stamford Mineralogical Society's Monthly Meeting

Gem Enhancements, Synthetics, and Fakes - Know what you are Buying by Judy Schuster.

Rapidly advancing technology and expanding global markets have had a major impact on the Gem stone industry. Almost every gemstone offered now for sale has been enhanced in one way or another. What enhancements are considered "industry standard" and what, if any are fraudulent? How can you tell? What can you expect to find in the international market? Is it worth seeking totally natural stones? How do you know what you are buying?

This presentation guides you through the maze of colored gemstones (which now includes diamonds!) by explaining the history of gemstone enhancements and describing the innumberable treatment methods. You will learn specifics about some of the stones most desired in jewelry _ from emerald, ruby and topaz, to jade, turquoise and tanzanite. Some examples of natural vs. enhanced gemstones will be available for "hands on" inspection.

The meeting will by at 7:30 pm at the Eastern Greenwich Civic Center, 90 Harding Road, Old Greenwich, CT. the meeting is free, we request children be accompanied by an parent or guardian. Refreshments.

Visit stamfordmineralsociety.org for maps and directions by car or New Haven Line.