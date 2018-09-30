41st Annual Harvest Festival

Sponsored by the Unitarian Universalist Church of Greater Bridgeport

Sunday, September 30th, 10am-4pm

Paradise Green, Stratford, CT

With our 41-year tradition, this is a respected, juried event with 50+ vendor participants offering a wide variety of talents and expertise. Whether you want a space to meet and greet the public or you are coming to buy a beautiful fall decoration, select a gift for that special occasion, find a service you need, or taste delicious food, you will enjoy the day. You can sit for awhile and listen to live entertainment from the gazebo, or, if you are reader, you can browse through hundreds of books at unbelievable prices. Our famous cheesecakes will once again be available for purchase, and we’ll also feature our delicious bake sale and attic treasures tag sale.

There is also face painting, hands-on tie dying, games and other activities for children. In short, there is something for everyone. It's rain or shine and admission is free.