Hudson Barter Exchange 10th Anniversary Networking Party

The Belvedere Estate

723 South Broadway
 Tarrytown, NY 10591

The Hudson Barter Exchange will be celebrating their 10th Anniversary with a Networking Party on Thursday, November 8th at the Belvedere Estate from 5:30pm-9:00pm at the Belvedere Estate in Tarrytown, NY.  Connect with business owners and professionals from Westchester, Rockland, Dutchess, Putnam, and Fairfield Counties for an evening of business networking, live music from The Trevor Anthony Band, and delicious food from La Mer Seafood and Crystal Spoons Catering.

 

The event is free for members of The Hudson Barter Exchange and $35 for non members, which includes food, beverages, and a raffle entry for a chance to win a prize (www.hudsonbarter2018.eventbrite.com) For more information about the event, please contact Kevin Brown at (914) 372-7155 or e-mail at Kevin@hudsonbarterexchange.com.

Thursday, 08 November, 2018

Contact:

Kevin Brown

Phone: (914) 372-7155
Website: Click to Visit

Categories:

