September Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT

The Geary Gallery

576 Boston Post Road
 Darien, 06820
USA

This September, the Geary Gallery of Darien invites you to see the “Bold Dimensions” featuring the abstract paintings of artist Graham Miller. His exhibit runs September 1 – 29, with a special gallery-hosted evening planned to meet the artist on September 26 from 6-8 pm. The Geary Gallery is open Tuesday through Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. 576 Boston Post Road, Darien, CT 06820. (203) 655-6633. www.gearygallery.com

Thursday, 13 September, 2018

Other Dates For This Event:

Contact:

Anne Geary

Phone: 2036556633
Website: Click to Visit

Categories:

