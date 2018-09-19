Tweet September Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT

The Geary Gallery 576 Boston Post Road

Darien , 06820

USA

This September, the Geary Gallery of Darien invites you to see the “Bold Dimensions” featuring the abstract paintings of artist Graham Miller. His exhibit runs September 1 – 29, with a special gallery-hosted evening planned to meet the artist on September 26 from 6-8 pm. The Geary Gallery is open Tuesday through Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. 576 Boston Post Road, Darien, CT 06820. (203) 655-6633. www.gearygallery.com

Categories:

*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.