September Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT
The Geary Gallery
576 Boston Post Road
Darien,
06820
USA
This September, the Geary Gallery of Darien invites you to see the “Bold Dimensions” featuring the abstract paintings of artist Graham Miller. His exhibit runs September 1 – 29, with a special gallery-hosted evening planned to meet the artist on September 26 from 6-8 pm. The Geary Gallery is open Tuesday through Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. 576 Boston Post Road, Darien, CT 06820. (203) 655-6633. www.gearygallery.com
Saturday, 22 September, 2018
09:30 AM - 05:00 PM
Other Dates For This Event:
Friday, 07 September, 2018
Saturday, 08 September, 2018
Tuesday, 11 September, 2018
Wednesday, 12 September, 2018
Thursday, 13 September, 2018 View Series Overview
Contact:
Anne Geary
Phone: 2036556633
Website:
Click to Visit
