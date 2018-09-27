The Wethersfield War: Hunger, Rumor, and the Cost of Battles Fought

On Thursday, September 27, 2018, at 6:30 p.m., join the Webb-Deane-Stevens Museum to see why scholars believe recent discoveries on the grounds of the museum may be among the most important archaeological finds in Connecticut. The free event in the Webb Barn will be preceded by a wine reception, by donation, at 6 p.m.

State Historian Walter W. Woodward will discuss the events surrounding the devastating surprise attack in late April 1637 on the Puritan community at Wethersfield. It was the precipitating event that resulted in the Pequot War, in which the Connecticut plantations, Massachusetts colony and their Indian allies defeated the strongest tribal nation in southern New England. The War had an impact on the eventual shift in the balance of power from indigenous people to the more recently arrived colonists, but it was not without years of unsettling worry, fear and stress in Connecticut about the dangers posed by the Indian population still living among them. Woodward’s thought-provoking and image-rich presentation will examine the role that rumors played in the early wars between English settlers and the native people whose land they occupied. Woodward will argue that rumors, rather than actual conflict, resulted in a great expenditure of time, resources, and psychic energy.