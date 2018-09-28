The Black Light Experience: A LAA Member Exhibition

The Loft Artists Association is hosting an exciting exhibit for the Halloween season titled “The Black Light Experience” in the Phillips Gallery at 575 Pacific Street from September 28 to October 28, 2018, with an Opening Reception on Friday, September 28, from 6-8 PM. The LAA will also host a very special Halloween Party in conjunction with the exhibit on Friday, October 28 from 7-9 PM.

“The Black Light Experience is an exhibit inspired by psychedelic experiences, hallucinations, and different manifestations of the mind.” states exhibit chair and LAA artist Claudio Altesor. “This show invites everyone to dive in to a world of mystical experiences, opening the doors of perceptions, and detaching ourselves from the physical world” continues Altesor. For this exhibit, Loft Artists have been invited to create large 30” x 40” vertically oriented paintings executed completely with neon paint. The completed paintings will be displayed in the gallery under black light creating an immersive journey into the wild, chaotic, eerie and sometimes frightening mind of the inspired artist. This exhibit will push boundaries and celebrate the Halloween season when anything goes!

The Loft Artists Association currently celebrating its 40th anniversary, is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing artists with a supportive environment and opportunities to exhibit their work, while reaching out to the community at large with education and artistic expression, as well as collaborative projects. Since 1978, their grassroots events have attracted thousands of visitors throughout the tristate area and have been recognized by city and state funding agencies, as well as corporate and private sponsors.

The gallery is open Saturdays and Sundays from 1 to 4:30 pm. Admission and parking are free. Handicapped access is available by request only. For directions and more information visit loftartists.org.