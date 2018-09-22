ONSTAGE Stamford Symphony Gala

Saturday, September 22, 5:30 pm at the Palace Theatre Stamford
Enjoy cocktails, dinner on stage catered by Marcia Selden, live auction led by our master of ceremonies, the local celebrity auctioneer, Alan Kalter (formerly of the Late Show) and a very special piano recital by critically acclaimed, Conrad Tao.
Pricing starts at $390 per person
Youth has it's Benefits! Special Abbreviated: Cocktails & Tickets only for the under 40 set. Enjoy Cocktails & Appetizers followed by the piano recital
Under 40 pricing: $125 includes cocktails, appetizers and recital.
RSVP directly to office@stamfordsymphony.org or 203.325.1407 x 10
The Stamford Symphony aspires to build a lifelong appreciation of classicalmusic among all populations of Fairfield County. It fulfills this mission through passionate, professional performances of the highest caliber, diverse and innovative programming, and inspiring educational initiatives. The orchestra is an ensemble of professional musicians from the tri-state area.
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.