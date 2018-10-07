Cynthia Sayer & Swing Based Trio Concert

Award-winning instrumentalist/vocalist/bandleader Cynthia Sayer is acclaimed by musicians, critics, and fans alike as one of the top 4-string jazz banjoists in the world today. Praised for her "drive and virtuosity" by the New York Times, Cynthia enchants audiences with her electrifying, swing-based performances and captivating stage presence wherever she appears.

Multiple international jazz festivals have honored Cynthia as "Festival Favorite" and readers polls have named her "Favorite Living Banjo Player," "First-Choice Headliner," and "Best Banjo Player." She is an inductee into the American Banjo Hall of Fame and has appeared as a guest and performer on CBS, FOX & ABC network television shows, including Good Morning America and The Morning Show, as well as on NPR's Piano Jazz, BBC Radio, and elsewhere. Her work has been featured in The New York Times, DownBeat, Fretboard Journal, International Musician, People Magazine, The Wall Street Journal, and countless other local, trade, and foreign media outlets.

Tickets are $25 for general admission and $20 for seniors and students.