Murder Mystery Dinner

The Rallye for Pancreatic Cancer committee invites mystery fans to solve a murder and win prizes during a benefit evening on Saturday, September 29. Tickets include a four-course chicken dinner and are $50 per person. Reservations are required: 203-853-3373 or pcresearch17@gmail.com.

Throughout the evening, professional actors will present scenes containing clues and mingle with guests to answer questions. Attendees at each table will evaluate the evidence and collaborate to identify the “killer.” At the conclusion, Partners in Crime, which is producing “Maid for Murder,” will reveal the answer and announce the group with the correct solution.

Proceeds from the event help support the Early Detection Pancreatic Cancer Research Study at Norwalk Hospital’s Whittingham Cancer Center. Pancreatic cancer is the only cancer without an early screening method for detection.

The Rallye for Pancreatic Cancer committee also organizes an annual event featuring hundreds of imported, custom and classic cars plus live entertainment. The 2019 Rallye for Pancreatic Cancer will be from 10 am-4 pm on Sunday, May 5 (rain date May 12) at Calf Pasture Beach in Norwalk. During the past two years, the committee's efforts have donated $40,000 for the research project.