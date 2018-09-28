Event calendar brought to you by
Lord & Taylor Charity Day, Let's Do Something Good Together!
Lord & Taylor
110 High Ridge Rd
Stamford, CT
06905
Join us at Lord & Taylor for Charity Day. Make an impact while you shop for some of your favorite brands!
IN-STORE:
Purchase a $5 ticket in store and receive 30% off with limited exclusions, plus 15% off almost all beauty.
**100% of the cost of each ticket sold will will go to American Cancer Society **
ONLINE:
Use code GIVE for 30% off your purchase of $250+ or 25% off when you spend $249.99 or less. Plus,15% off almost all beauty.
** Lord & Taylor will also contribute 1% of online sales to the American Cancer Society**
Friday, 28 September, 2018
10:00 AM - 09:00 PM
Other Dates For This Event:
Contact:
Brooke Wright
Phone: 6468024022
Categories:
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.
Featured
Most Popular
Newest
Friday, 12 October, 2018
Tracy Morgan 08:00 PM Tuesday, 27 November, 2018
The Very Hungry Caterpillar 04:00 PM Upcoming Events
Thursday, 20 September, 2018
September Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT 09:30 AM
WonderArt Open Houses For Ages 18 Months-2+ Years 09:30 AM
On-Water Training- Norwalk 10:30 AM
Bobby McFerrin: Circlesongs 08:00 PM Friday, 21 September, 2018
September Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT 09:30 AM Saturday, 22 September, 2018
Curtain Call's Fall 2018 Theatre Arts Classes for Young and Old All Day
September Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT 09:30 AM
Oxford Farmers Market 10:00 AM
Saturday, 22 September, 2018
CT Singles Speed Dating- Men 25-43; Women 25-41 07:00 PM Thursday, 20 September, 2018
WonderArt Open Houses For Ages 18 Months-2+ Years 09:30 AM Saturday, 22 September, 2018
ONSTAGE Stamford Symphony Gala 05:30 PM Sunday, 09 December, 2018
Cirque Musica Holiday 05:00 PM Tuesday, 25 September, 2018
The Play that Goes Wrong 07:30 PM Sunday, 07 October, 2018
Cynthia Sayer & Swing Based Trio Concert 04:00 PM Thursday, 27 September, 2018
The Play that Goes Wrong 07:30 PM Friday, 28 September, 2018
The Play that Goes Wrong 07:30 PM Saturday, 29 September, 2018
The Play that Goes Wrong 07:30 PM Sunday, 30 September, 2018
The Play that Goes Wrong 07:30 PM
Friday, 28 September, 2018
Lord & Taylor Charity Day, Let's Do Something Good Together! 10:00 AM Saturday, 29 September, 2018
Murder Mystery Dinner 07:00 PM Saturday, 22 September, 2018
ONSTAGE Stamford Symphony Gala 05:30 PM Sunday, 09 December, 2018
Cirque Musica Holiday 05:00 PM Sunday, 07 October, 2018
Cynthia Sayer & Swing Based Trio Concert 04:00 PM Saturday, 22 September, 2018
CT Singles Speed Dating- Men 25-43; Women 25-41 07:00 PM Tuesday, 25 September, 2018
The Play that Goes Wrong 07:30 PM Wednesday, 26 September, 2018
The Play that Goes Wrong 07:30 PM Thursday, 27 September, 2018
The Play that Goes Wrong 07:30 PM Friday, 28 September, 2018
The Play that Goes Wrong 07:30 PM