11th Annual Dharma Yoga Maha Sadhana for St. Jude Children's Hospital

This is Sri Dharma Mittra’s signature workshop given by Yogi Brian Buturla. It will help students develop the confidence to surrender on and off the mat. Dharma I-IV practices at its core; it is a challenging, meditative, and unique sequence that involves complete movement of the spine in order to unleash the life force within it.

Evolving from 50 years of intensive practice, it is popular with students from all backgrounds. With regular practice, you'll bring an end to weight problems and disease, attain health and stamina, and gain the benefits to attain Self-realization. Included will be a guided deep relaxation, pranayama, a spiritual talk, and a joyous dance, Asana Satsang Jam, which instills all with compassionate grace and reverence.

Sita's Light Kirtan Band will play throughout the Workshop.

100% of the proceeds raised from this workshop will go directly to benefit the children and families of St. Jude.

"In the Classical Yoga Tradition the goal is to become one with God, nature and all beings."

Yogi Brian Buturla is the owner of Yogi Brian's Classical Yoga Studio, Norwalk, CT. Named, initiated and 800 hr. certified by his guru Sri Yogi Dharma Mittra, Yogi Brian offers Therapeutic Rehabilitative Yoga, Private Yoga Instruction and Group Yoga Classes to individuals seeking enlightenment and transformation. Teaching by example, with compassion and inspiration Yogi Brian will lead you to your inner most being and help you make a stronger connection to your Higher Self.

Cost: $25

Location: TRANQUILITY Mind and Body Wellness Spa, Troy Brook Medical Center, 88 Noble Avenue, Milford, CT 06460



Time: 6:00 - 9:00