17th Annual Pacific House Gala

Enjoy an elegant evening of cocktails, dinner, dancing, an exciting auction, and fun! The evening raises funds to help end homelessness in our area. Pacific House will honor DeAnne and James Calcagnini for their longtime support of the organization, and former Major League Baseball player and manager Bobby Valentine will serve as master of ceremonies. Make plans to attend this special event, you’ll leave knowing you’ve truly made a difference Pricing starts at $250 per person, visit http://pacifichouse.org/galato purchase tickets and learn more.

Thank you to our sponsors: The John N. Blackman Sr. Foundation, Ruth and Hal Launders Charitable Trust, Steven Fox Jewelry, Healthcare Pathfinder, Riley Family Foundation, St. Mary Church Greenwich and Wesfair Agency, and media partnerStamford Magazine / Moffly Media.

Pacific House, formerly Shelter for the Homeless, is the only regional shelter for homeless men and young adults in our area. For 35 years, Pacific House has been providing food, temporary shelter, support services and housing to homeless men and young adults so they may lead more independent lives.