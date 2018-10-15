Event calendar brought to you by
The Pumpkin Patch at St. John's Lutheran
The Pumpkin Patch is an annual mission activity at St. John’s Lutheran Church. During the month October, hundreds of pumpkins are sold. All the proceeds are given away. A Navajo tribe receives a portion for providing the pumpkins; fifty percent of the earnings will be donated to Building One Community and the balance will be donated to other charities. Food sold at the food tent supports the quilters of St. John’s who make quilts for Lutheran World Relief, a world-wide quilt distribution to those in need. This mission activity is “pumpkins with a purpose!”
Open daily. Check our website for hours of operation.
Monday, 15 October, 2018
03:30 PM - 06:30 PM
Saturday, 29 September, 2018
Sunday, 30 September, 2018
Monday, 01 October, 2018
Tuesday, 02 October, 2018
Wednesday, 03 October, 2018 View Series Overview
Joseph Milukas
Phone: 203-322-0066
Click to Visit
