The Pumpkin Patch at St. John's Lutheran
The Pumpkin Patch is an annual mission activity at St. John’s Lutheran Church. During the month October, hundreds of pumpkins are sold. All the proceeds are given away. A Navajo tribe receives a portion for providing the pumpkins; fifty percent of the earnings will be donated to Building One Community and the balance will be donated to other charities. Food sold at the food tent supports the quilters of St. John’s who make quilts for Lutheran World Relief, a world-wide quilt distribution to those in need. This mission activity is “pumpkins with a purpose!”
Open daily. Check our website for hours of operation.
Thursday, 25 October, 2018
03:30 PM - 06:30 PM
Other Dates For This Event:
Tuesday, 23 October, 2018
Wednesday, 24 October, 2018
Thursday, 25 October, 2018
Friday, 26 October, 2018
Saturday, 27 October, 2018 View Series Overview
Contact:
Joseph Milukas
Phone: 203-322-0066
Website:
Click to Visit
Categories:
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.
